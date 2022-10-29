Martinsville NASCAR qualifying results: Kyle Larson wins pole

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Kyle Larson outran eight playoff drivers and won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Four playoff drivers — Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain — reached the final round of qualifying.
Denny Hamlin, who failed to make the top 10 in qualifying, had the best practice lap at 95.079. Blaney was second in practice at 95.075.
Martinsville Cup qualifying results
Martinsville Cup starting lineup
