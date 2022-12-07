Martine McCutcheon praises Love Actually’s non-‘PC charm’

Martine McCutcheon and Hugh Grant in Love Actually. (Universal)

Martine McCutcheon has praised Love Actually’s non “PC” moments as being part of the classic Christmas film’s “charm”.

The actor and singer was replying to writer and director Richard Curtis’ recent comments that some of the film felt “out of date”.

Talking to MailOnline, McCutcheon said: “I think, honestly, it was 20 years ago, and the world has changed a lot, but I also think that part of the charm of the film was the fact that some of the love stories and the characters weren’t perfect.”

She added: “They admitted – or we saw – their flaws [and] their insecurities, whether they were real or they weren’t. That’s what made it so human.”

The former EastEnders star went on to defend the rom-com, saying: “For me, part of the reason that I love the film is because it was so honest and it wasn’t about ticking too many boxes and being PC, it was about being human.”

Curtis recently admitted that the film’s lack of diversity – despite being set in London – made him feel “a bit stupid”.

Despite mixed reviews, Love Actually has gone on to become a Christmas classic since it was released in 2003 and became a hit at the box office.

The film features a series of interlocking stories and stars an ensemble cast including Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Martin Freeman, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy and Liam Neeson.

McCutcheon starred as Grant’s love interest Natalie, a junior member of his staff. It was her biggest role after she left EastEnders in 1998 to pursue a pop career.

Love Actually would end up being McCutcheon’s only Hollywood film role though she would star with Patrick Swayze in Jump shortly before the actor’s death in 2009.

