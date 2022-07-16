Martin Truex Jr., looking for his first win of the season, got a strong start Saturday by winning the pole position for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Picking up his first pole of the season, Truex outran Chase Elliott in the final round of qualifying and will take the green flag first for Sunday’s 318-mile race (3 p.m. USA Network), the only Cup event at the Loudon, New Hampshire track this season.

MORE: Loudon qualifying results

MORE: Loudon starting lineup

Truex was clocked at 127.113 mph and was the only qualifier with a sub-30-second lap (29.964). Elliott ran 126.922.

Following in the final round of qualifying were Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Aric Almirola, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

The top-10 run was particularly important for Keselowski, who has traveled a rough road this year in his attempted revitalization of RFK Racing.

Read more about NASCAR

Aric Almirola ponders Cup return for next season Sunday New Hampshire Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire

Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup Series pole at New Hampshire originally appeared on NBCSports.com