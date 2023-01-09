Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson & More Select Berlin Retrospective Movies – The Hamden Journal

The Berlin Film Festival today unveiled the titles selected for its retrospective section chosen by a collection of international directors and actors, including Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Nadine Labaki, and Tilda Swinton.

This year the theme of the retrospective sidebar is “Coming of Age at the Movies,” and each invited artist was tasked with submitting their personal favorite film that either deals with “being young and growing up” or had a “decisive role in the evolution or development” of their own artistic practice. The retrospective section will also exclusively screen films that have been newly restored.

The full list of invited artists includes Maren Ade, Pedro Almodóvar, Wes Anderson, Juliette Binoche, Lav Diaz, Alice Diop, Ava DuVernay, Nora Fingscheidt, Luca Guadagnino, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, Ethan Hawke, Karoline Herfurth, Niki Karimi, Nadine Labaki, Nadav Lapid, Sergei Loznitsa, Mohammad Rasoulof, Céline Sciamma, Martin Scorsese, Aparna Sen, M. Night Shyamalan, Carla Simón, Abderrahmane Sissako, Tilda Swinton, Wim Wenders, and Jasmila Žbanić.

Taxi Driver filmmaker Martin Scorsese has submitted Bernardo Bertolucci’s 1964 drama Before The Revolution. Set in 1962 Parma, the film follows a well-heeled young man who flirts with Marxism and sleeps with his aunt. With intense dialogue and moody black-and-white images, this essayistic-experimental film evokes the emotional landscape before the upheavals of the late sixties, the festival synopsis reads. Wes Anderson selected Little Fugitive (1953) by Ray Ashley, Morris Engel, and Ruth Orkin. Check out the full program here.

Elsewhere, Berlin has also set the films in its Classics section. Standout titles include Charlie Chaplin’s A Woman of Paris, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. The sidebar will also screen Stanley Kramer’s classic dramedy Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and Oliver Schmitz’ Mapantsula, the first South African film to screen in the section. Full list here.

Further announcements include the selections for Berlin’s Perspektive Deutsches Kino sidebar. This year the sidebar is titled Kisses, Conflicts, Collisions and is the first under new section head Jenni Zylka. The section will debut four full-length fiction films, three documentary films, and two mid-length fiction films “that illustrate our sometimes painful attempts to understand the world and improve it.”

The opening film Sieben Winter in Teheran (Seven Winters in Tehran) by Steffi Niederzoll documents a justice system scandal in Iran. The festival synopsis reads: A young student is hanged after seven years in prison. She was convicted for murder – but she had stabbed a man who was trying to rape her. Despite international protests and efforts, the Iranian justice system applied the principle of “blood vengeance”: If Reyhaneh Jabbari had publicly declared that there was no attempt to rape her, the verdict would not have been carried out. Reyhaneh stuck to the truth. And paid for it with her life.

The 20th Berlinale Co-Production Market will also run from February 18 to 22, with 33 film projects from 26 countries. 17 of the 33 projects are directed by women. See the full list of projects below.

Official Selection of Projects, Berlinale Co-Production Market 2023 (in alphabetical order of production companies):

The Blindsight (director: Ruslan Batytskyi), 2Brave Productions, Ukraine

Amoeba (director: Siyou Tan), Akanga Film Asia, Singapore

Roger on the Loose (director: Natalia Smirnoff), Año Cero, Argentina

Iván & Hadoum (director: Ian de la Rosa), Avalon PC, Spain

God Bless You (director: Gustavo Pizzi), Bubbles Project, Brazil & Baleia Filmes, Brazil

Hasse (director: Jan Matthys), Bulletproof Cupid, Belgium

Peeled Skin (director: Leonie Krippendorff), Kineo Filmproduktion, Germany

Pastoral Pathways (director: Ahmet Necdet Çupur), Les Films du Poisson, France & NiKo Film, Germany & Liman Film, Turkey

Butterfly (director: Itonje Søimer Guttormsen), Mer Film, Norway

Skiff (director: Cecilia Verheyden), Mirage, Belgium

Tales from the Golden Age 3 (director: Ioana Uricaru), Mobra Films, Romania & 42 Film, Germany

Ivy (director: Catarina Mourão), O Som e a Fúria, Portugal

O Little Town of Bethlehem (director: Muayad Alayan), PalCine Productions, Palestine

I’ll Be Gone in June (director: Katharina Rivilis), Road Movies, Germany

Cheaper Than Stealing (director: Pedro Collantes), Sideral Cinema (Elamedia Studios), Spain & Mizar Films, France

Mārama (director: Taratoa Stappard), Sweetshop & Green, New Zealand

Everything That’s Wrong with You (director: Urša Menart), Vertigo, Slovenia



Berlinale Directors Projects:

Buran (director: Maryam Moghaddam, Behtash Sanaeeha), Hobab, Sweden

Lonely Hearts (director: Caru Alves de Souza), Manjericão Filmes, Brazil

Night Sweat (director: Maria Solrun), Wunderlust, Germany

World Cinema Market Projects:

Los Ángeles (director: Joaquin Cociña & Cristóbal León), Globo Rojo Films, Chile & Autentika Films, Germany



Rotterdam-Berlinale Express:

The Burning Giants (director: Phuttiphong Aroonpheng), Diversion, Thailand & 13 Little Pictures, Singapore

Brace Yourself (director: Thati Pele), Urucu, South Africa

Talent Project Market Projects and Selected Producer Talents (in alphabetical order of production companies):

Yen and Allie (director: Tom Shu-Yu Lin), Bering Pictures (producer: Clifford Miu), Taiwan

God and the Devil’s Cumbia (director: Carlos Lenin), Colectivo Colmena (producer: Daniel Loustaunau), Mexico

Bekes (director: Mahsum Taskin), Gataki Films (producer: Vildan Ersen), Turkey

Baby (director: Nikos Kyritsis), Homemade Films (producer: Kyveli Short), Greece

Burning Kingdom (director: Catalina Arroyave Restrepo), Rara Cine (producer: Jaime Guerrero Naudin), Colombia

Our Love (director: Lia Hietala & Hannah Reinikainen), Story AB (producer: Melissa Lindgren), Sweden

The Love Pill (director: Naures Sager), The Uneven (producer: Michael Detlef Petersen), Sweden

Animal (director: Milada Těšitelová), Unit and Sofa (producer: Julie Žáčková), Czech Republic

Cost of Living (director: Moara Passoni), Uvaia Filmes (producer: Sofia Geld), Brazil

Hooped (director: Adolf El Assal), Wady Films (producer: Adolf El Assal), Luxembourg