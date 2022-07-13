Martin Scorsese To Be Honored By Location Managers Guild International – The Hamden Journal

Legendary director Martin Scorsese will be this year’s recipient of the Location Managers Guild International’s Eva Monley Award, presented to filmmakers who have demonstrated extraordinary support for the work of location professionals. It’s named in honor of the late-Eva Monley, who scouted locations for David Lean, John Huston, Otto Preminger and many others. The 9th annual awards ceremony will be held Aug. 27 at the Los Angeles Center Studios.

“We are so proud to be able to honor Martin Scorsese, a master of cinema whose work has inspired generations of filmmakers, delighted fans around the world and made the work of his location managers shine on the screen,” said LMGI president John Rakich.

Scorsese, whose film career spans seven decades, has directed such critically acclaimed, award-winning films as Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Shutter Island, Hugo and Silence. In 2007, his film The Departed won five Academy Awards including Best Director and Best Picture. Scorsese also directed The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman, both of which received Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. He is currently in post-production on Killers of the Flower Moon.

Scorsese has also directed numerous documentaries, including The Last Waltz; the Peabody Award-winning No Direction Home: Bob Dylan; the Emmy-nominated docuseries Pretend It’s a City, and Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story.

He received Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming and Outstanding Nonfiction Special for his documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World; and executive produced the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, winning an Emmy and DGA Award for directing the pilot episode. He’s currently in post-production on a documentary about New York Dolls singer David Johansen.

The Location Managers Guild International is a global organization of location professionals working in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent location managers in contract negotiations.