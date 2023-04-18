Martin Scorsese Locks Run Time Of ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Scorsese has locked his cut of Killers of the Flower Moon and The Hamden Journal can reveal that the final run time will be three hours and 26 minutes. The Apple Original Films drama will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, before it opens theatrically in October through Paramount Pictures and later moves to streaming globally on Apple TV+.

There has been much guessing about the film’s length, with wild guesses speculating it could be four hours. That is simply not the case. Adapted the David Grann book and pairing Scorsese’s two favorite actors Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers has plenty of true crime story to fill up that time.

Adapted for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese from Grann’s fact-based book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The result was the formation of the FBI. Aside from DiCaprio and De Niro, the film stars Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Killers of the Flower Moon was produced by Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.