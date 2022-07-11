Martin Lawrence’s Daughter, Who Is Dating Eddie Murphy’s Son, Catches Bouquet at Family Wedding

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy’s Kids Are Dating! How They Met — and What Their Dads Think. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ-UAaQPh7u/. Jasmin Page Lawrence

Jasmin Page Lawrence/Instagram Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence

Wedding bells could soon be ringing for Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy.

On Saturday, Eric’s sister Bria Murphy married actor fiancé Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills, California.

During the wedding reception, Jasmin, 26 — who is the daughter of actor Martin Lawrence — caught the bouquet thrown by Bria, 32, as seen in a video she shared on her Instagram Story.

Eric, 33, who is the son of Eddie Murphy, celebrated Jasmin’s feat in an Instagram post on Sunday evening.

“I am overwhelmed with joy celebrating my sister Bria, and her husband Michael’s wedding. I am so extremely happy for you both! Yesterday was such a beautiful day!!” he wrote alongside an image of himself, Jasmin and the now-married couple, before adding: “Special shout out to Jas for catching the bouquet 💐👀😉❤️.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy’s Kids Are Going Strong! How the Couple Met — and What Their Dads Think

Bria and Xaiver, 36, wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family on Saturday.

The artist/actress and her beau were celebrated by a wedding party that included her father Eddie, 61, who escorted her down the aisle, and her mother Nicole.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The bridal gown was designed by Netta BenShabu, while the groom wore a Knot Standard tuxedo, styled by Dion Lattimore.

Images from the special day show the bride beaming throughout the celebration, which featured romantic decor including white flowers and candlelit chandeliers. In one snap the newlyweds pose with the bride’s parents, and in another, Bria sits on her husband Xavier’s lap.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Eddie Murphy Enjoys His Semi-Retirement: ‘All This Stuff Leads to Me Being Back on The Couch’

Eric revealed his relationship with Jasmin in June 2021, sharing a selfie of the two of them. “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” he captioned the post.

Jasmin posted more loved-up photos the next month, wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she wrote. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Jasmin, Who Is Engaged to Eddie Murphy’s Son, Catches Bouquet at Family Wedding

Bria Murphy Instagram

Jasmin is Martin’s firstborn, who he welcomed with ex-wife Patricia Southall in 1996. The actor, 57, also has two other daughters, Iyanna and Amara, with his ex-wife, Shamicka Gibbs.

Eric is the eldest of Eddie’s 10 children, including Bria, Christian, Miles, Shayne, Zola, Bella, Angel Iris, Izzy Oona and Max Charles. Eric’s mother is Paulette McNeely.