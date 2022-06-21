Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy’s Kids Are Going Strong! How the Couple Met — and What Their Dads Think

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy’s Kids Are Dating! How They Met — and What Their Dads Think. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ-UAaQPh7u/. Jasmin Page Lawrence

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy are still going strong as Jasmin’s dad, Martin Lawrence, recently confirmed on Friday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while cracking a joke about the happy couple.

With the pair in the spotlight, here’s what we know about Jasmin and Eric’s romance — including that their famous dads weren’t even the ones who introduced them!

How They Met

In a January interview with InTouch Weekly, the 26-year-old daughter of Martin Lawrence confirmed that she and Eric met through her uncle.

“It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together, they’re friends,” Jasmin added of Martin, 57, and Eric’s dad, Eddie Murphy.

She explained that she and Eric, 32, “became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things,” and “understood each other on a certain level” due to their background.

“And over time, it just, you know, became more,” the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star said with a laugh, adding that their families are “absolutely” supportive of their relationship.

Going Public with Their Love

Eric revealed his relationship with Jasmin in June 2021, sharing a selfie of the two of them. “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” he captioned the post.

Jasmin posted more loved-up photos the next month, wishing her boyfriend a happy birthday. “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she wrote. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

A ‘Comedy Super-Baby’

Martin recently joked about his daughter potentially conceiving a “comedy super-baby” with Eddie’s son on Friday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, noting that he and Eddie, 61, “haven’t talked about” their kids’ relationship and “kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing.”

He also admitted that he’s willing to put aside tradition to have the groom’s father take care of their potential wedding, joking with host Jimmy Kimmel, “I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

Martin and Eddie first appeared together in 1992’s Boomerang and again in Life (1999). Eddie was also in attendance at Martin’s 2010 wedding where he married Shamicka Gibbs, whom he later divorced in 2012.

The Martin alum was previously married to Jasmin’s mother, former Miss Virginia USA Patricia Southall, from 1995 to 1997. He also shares daughters Iyanna, 21, and Amara, 19, with Gibbs.

Jasmin is also a budding actress, appearing in her dad’s 2020 action sequel Bad Boys for Life.

Eric is the eldest of Eddie’s 10 children, including Bria, 32, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and 3½-year-old Max Charles. Eric’s mother is Paulette McNeely.