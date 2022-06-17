Martha Stewart says the Kardashians ‘all eat very little’ and recalls Kris Jenner serving her ‘a very fancy, nice lunch’

Martha Stewart.Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Kris Jenner once hosted Martha Stewart for a lunch of “a salad and a fish and a dessert” at her home.

Jenner is set to be one of the first guests on Stewart’s upcoming iHeartRadio podcast.

“The Martha Stewart Podcast” will premiere on June 22.

Martha Stewart said Kris Jenner once served her a “a very fancy” lunch but consumed “very little” of it herself in an exclusive interview with Insider promoting her new podcast.

Jenner, who is a friend of Stewart’s, will be one of the first guests on”The Martha Stewart Podcast,” which premieres June 22 on iHeartRadio.

“I ate at her house. She served me a very fancy, nice lunch, which she ate very little, because they all eat very little,” said Stewart. “Khloé was with us too, and Khloé hardly ate anything, because she’s a vegetarian, I think.”

Kris Jenner at the 2018 Met Gala.Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Stewart recalled that the meal consisted of “a salad and a fish and a dessert.”

“It was all very, very nice. But as I said, they didn’t eat anything,” the culinary expert continued.

Khloé Kardashian, who lives in the same Calabasas neighborhood in Los Angeles as her mother, is known for her pristine pantry and her affinity for household organization — which, according to Stewart, is something Jenner values as well. “The refrigerators were like works of art. They were so beautifully stocked,” Stewart continued.

Khloe Kardashian in 2019.Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

But the aesthetically pleasing appliance was not the source of the meal Stewart consumed with Jenner and Kardashian.

“Not one thing in that refrigerator was on my plate,” she told Insider. “No, they have a chef, and they were trying out a new chef when I was there. So that was interesting, and they seemed to be very pleased with her.”

Related video: Celebrities like Kylie Jenner love Judith Leiber’s $5000 bedazzled bags

Stewart’s upcoming podcast will feature intimate conversations with her celebrity friends like Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Alex Rodriguez, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia’s executive vice president and executive director of design Kevin Sharkey, photographer Douglas Friedman, and horticulturist Dan Hinkley, all of whom have been announced as guests.

Check out a trailer for the first episode below.

Read the original article on Insider