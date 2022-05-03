Martha Stewart And “Foodie Friends” Emeril Lagasse & Christopher Kimball Reveal Roku Original Series – NewFronts – The Hamden Journal

Roku welcomed three food luminaries to its NewFronts presentation, announcing new original series with Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Milk Street Studios’ Christopher Kimball.

Stewart served as the host for the food initiative, delivering brief remarks and introducing her three series before bringing her “foodie friends” Lagasse and Kimball onstage.

Four decades after publishing her first cookbook in 1982, Stewart said she now makes content “for every screen imaginable.” In addition to Stewart’s three series, Lagasse and Kimball will each shepherd two. (Read full descriptions below.)

The shows will all stream on the Roku Channel, which is a gateway for a host of streaming options, including library fare, live channels and a growing roster of originals. Last week, Roku announced that the 5-year-old Roku Channel now has reach to households with 80 million people and is a Top 5 streaming channel among its 61.2 million active account holders.

Along with the originals, Roku and its partners announced some 3,000 related library titles coming to the Roku Channel. The roster includes Martha Bakes Seasons 1-11; Martha Stewart’s Cooking School Seasons 1-5; Martha Stewart Living Seasons 1-11; Essence of Emeril Seasons 1-11; Emeril Live Seasons 1-19; and Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Seasons 1-5.

Here are the new originals coming to the Roku Channel, with descriptions provided by Roku:

Marquee Brands – Martha Stewart Productions

Martha Cooks – Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart cooks 100 of her favorite recipes, working with world renowned chefs and dear friends, all from her home kitchen in Bedford, New York.

Martha Holidays (working title) – Martha Stewart is your host for everything holiday! From festive family dishes and dazzling desserts, from decorating tips to thoughtful gift ideas, Martha will share her secrets for a successful and joyous holiday season.

Martha Gardens – Martha Stewart is a passionate gardener and cultivator of plants and vegetables. Over the course of a year in the life of her incredible 153-acre farm, Martha will share the tips, tricks and tools that gardeners of all skill levels need to be successful—and have fun.



Marquee Brands – Emeril Lagasse Productions

Emeril Cooks – Famous for bringing his creative take on Creole and Cajun cuisine to the masses, celebrity chef, author and restauranteur Emeril Lagasse is excited to be back with some of his favorite recipes. “Emeril Cooks” will fuse the rich traditions of New Orleans cuisine with brand new dishes and techniques inspired by Emeril’s renowned restaurant menus and line of cookbooks.



Emeril Tailgates – Whether you’re in the parking lot or the living room, no game is complete without the food and drinks you share with family and friends. Chef and grill master Emeril Lagasse will add his signature “kick” to regionally specific dishes inspired by popular tailgate fare from across the country, from Buffalo wings to Kansas City BBQ.

Milk Street Studios Productions

Milk Street’s Cooking School – Christopher Kimball brings Milk Street’s Cooking School to The Roku Channel. With appealing, approachable recipes from around the world, Kimball and his team of experts seek to inspire home cooks to try new techniques, ingredients, and tools that will make them more confident, more successful and more excited to get in the kitchen.



Milk Street’s My Family Recipe – Few things evoke such emotion as food shared with family. With a combination of historical context and modern culinary know-how, Christopher Kimball and James Beard Award Winner Cheryl Day will help home cooks recreate lost or forgotten cherished family recipes. My Family Recipe is more than a cooking show – it’s a show about history, community, family, and memories, and how food ties it all together.