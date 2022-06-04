Marriott pulls out of Russia after 25 years

Marriott has become the latest major company to cease operations in Russia.

The iconic U.S. hotelier has operated inside the country for 25 years, but said in a statement that headwinds from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions had become too great.

“We have come to the view that newly announced US, UK and EU restrictions will make it impossible for Marriott to continue to operate or franchise hotels in the Russian market. We have therefore made the decision to suspend all Marriott International operations in Russia,” the company said.

Marriott also touted its humanitarian efforts, including the use of their hotels to house refugees displaced by the war.

In March the company closed its corporate office in Russia and suspended all future investment in the country.

“Over 85 of our hotels are now providing lodging to refugees from Ukraine in neighboring countries. We have provided over $2.7 million in hotel-level financial, fundraising, and in-kind support, including food and supply donations, to relief organizations operating on the ground,” they said.

Marriott’s 22 hotels in Russia are run by third parties and will remain operational. The hotel chain’s departure adds to a growing list of western companies who have pulled out of the country, including Starbucks and McDonald’s.