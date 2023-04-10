Married Texas 911 dispatcher suspended for allegedly sexting 7 cops

A Texas police dispatcher has been suspended after her husband caught her sexting seven officers, including two with whom she was having affairs – and her boss is investigating whether some of the hanky-panky occurred on duty.

Krystle Perez, 38, an overnight dispatcher at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio, was placed on unpaid leave after her husband, Giancarlo Perez, discovered steamy messages on her cellphone, KABB reported Thursday.

Along with Perez, Sgt. Renaldo Salinas and Deputy Juan Leal – who also have been suspended – face possible termination over scandal, according to the outlet.

“Their conduct apparently according to the investigation was found to be egregious enough to where we would issue those proposed terminations,” Sheriff Javier Salazar told KABB.

Another one of the officers, Deputy Jason Jarvis, has been hit with a proposed suspension of 30 days – and his wife, Jessica Jarvis, is divorcing him after she claims he admitted to having an affair with Perez.

Jessica Jarvis told the outlet: “These are people that are supposed to be protecting us, serving and making sure the community is safe and instead they’re busy setting up affairs they’re busy setting up appointments to basically have sexual relations.”

Perez’s husband, Giancarlo, said he was the one who discovered the salacious texts between his wife and six Bexar County deputies and an officer with the City of Converse Police Department.

He shared some of the messages she sent to Salinas with KABB, which reported that some of the exchanges were too explicit to share.





“I feel so hott and sexy when im in you [sic]…,” Salinas reportedly wrote Perez.

“I can feel it — all of it — and I love it,” the dispatcher replied, according to the screen grab.

“We need another hotel day,” the sergeant wrote, to which she replied: “Yes!!!!!!!”

Leal also wrote Perez: “I can’t wait for us to be naked and us caressing each other and then kissing each other ALL OVER!!!!” according to KABB.

“F–k yes!” she replied.





Sheriff Javier Salazar said the conduct of the dispatchers and officers was egregious enough to warrant possible termination. WOAI-TV

The jilted hubby said he handed over the messages to the sheriff’s office, which launched an internal affairs investigation.

“She was the love of my life and it was very distraught, heartbreaking, I was in disbelief,” Giancarlo told KABB. “They use emojis to reference body parts, they talk about kissing, making out and these sexual connections.”





It was unclear if any of the people were on duty when the texts were sent or when the alleged trysts took place — but one of the messages was sent at 10 p.m. when Salinas reportedly wrote Perez: “I get off at midnight, came in early.”





It did not appear that any of the people involved broke the law, but those disciplined reportedly violated the policies of the sheriff’s office.

“Certainly, the case is being taken seriously and quite frankly, I believe it’s quite possible some people are going to lose their career as a result of this,” Salazar told KABB.

The tawdry drama in San Antonio comes on the heels of the raunchy Maegan Hall sex scandal at the city of La Vergne Police Department in Tennessee.





An internal probe found that Hall, a married, 26-year-old police officer, had sexual encounters with six other cops, including an affair with a sergeant and a threesome with another cop and his wife.

Police Chief Burrell “Chip” Davis was dumped after the sexcapades occurred under his watch with his knowledge – and he shared explicit images of Hall on a burner phone, the investigation found.

The scandal also cost Hall and five other cops their jobs, with another three suspended.