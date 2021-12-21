Married at First Sight ‘s Jamie Otis Reveals 19-Month-Old Son Tested Positive for COVID

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner‘s family is quarantining after their 19-month-old son Hendrix tested positive for coronavirus.

On Dec. 19, Jamie, who met husband Doug on the first season of Married at First Sight, took to Instagram to explain why they’d been off the grid for a few days. As it turns out, Jamie had been at the hospital with Hendrix after he suffered “another seizure.” While getting him checked out, Jamie wrote, “Hendrix was tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick … we found out the next day that he has Covid.”

“Well, he has Covid, adenovirus, and rhinovirus but when I heard Covid I was in absolute shock & instantly began crying,” Jamie, who also shares daughter Henley, 4, with Doug, continued. “My in laws had picked him up and were with him when he had his last seizure. Being that they’re older & my FIL is diabetic, my heart sank knowing they’d been exposed.”

However, as Jamie noted, her in-laws have been vaccinated against the virus and even received the booster shot. “Praying to God they don’t get sick,” she wrote. “We spent the last few days completely offline trying to keep Hendrix’s fevers under control bc he seems to have those seizures when his temperature gets high and then lowers quickly.”

Jamie shared that her family will be quarantining until “at least” the day after Christmas. “It’s definitely gonna be so sad to miss Christmas with family but we aren’t willing to risk getting anyone else sick,” she wrote. “We are staying super thankful and focusing on gratitude…it could be so much worse. We are lucky to be out of the hospital & all together. And Hendrix seems to be getting better each day.”

“Aaand every mama knows the snuggles are long and sweeeet when our babies are sick,” she concluded, “definitely taking advantage of my rambunctious boy curling up on my lap and staying for longer than a second.”

The following day, Dec. 20, Jamie and Doug returned to social media to honor their son, Johnathan, who they lost in 2016, just 17 weeks into pregnancy. “The boy who made me a mommy,” Jamie wrote on Instagram. “I will never forget you & I’ll spend my life honoring your short one, my baby boy. Mommy and daddy have began trying for another baby & you pick out the sweetest souls to send us. I can’t wait to see who you send us this time.”

“Thanks for watching over us all & keeping us all safe for all these years you’ve been gone,” she continued. “I’ll never, ever ‘get over’ losing you, but one day we will meet again and mommy is going to give you the biggest hug. Keep dancing with the angels, Johnathan. Mommy & daddy love you SO much.”

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC’s Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.