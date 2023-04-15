‘Married at First Sight’ Creator’s Format Sells To Australia’s Seven – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Australian network Seven has picked up Stranded on Honeymoon Island, the new adventure dating format from Married at First Sight creator Snowman Productions.

Seven has swooped for the format on the eve of Mip TV and more territory deals are incoming.

Distributed by Married at First Sight seller Red Arrow Studios International, Stranded sees four couples matched by experts following a speed dating event who are taken to a deserted tropical island, where they have to live together and fend for themselves with few resources. The original launched on Belgium’s VTM last month and doubled the network’s audience share for the 15-34 year old demo, according to Red Arrow.

Snowman will set up and manage a southeast Asian production hub from where all versions will be produced. Endemol Shine Australia is behind Seven’s version.

Stranded has more than a few shades of Married at First Sight, the hit Snowman format that has sold around the world. The Australian Married at First Sight has performed particularly well and it has run for nine seasons while selling as finished tape into other territories.

“Stranded on Honeymoon Island is creating a sensation among broadcasters around the world,” said Tim Gerhartz, the President and MD of Red Arrow Studios International. “After years of increasingly dramatic reality shows, we have seen a growing demand for more authenticity – and Stranded on Honeymoon Island truly captures the zeitgeist.”

Gerhartz also talked up Stranded’s bringing together of the dating and adventure sub-genres.

Angus Ross, Seven’s Chief Content Officer for Entertainment, said Stranded “takes the reality dating genre to a whole new addictive level.”

With scripted experiencing teething problems, formats look set to dominate Mip TV. The likes of The Traitors, The Piano and Hot Wheels: The Challenge comprise just some of the major formats being taken to the Cannes market, which kicks off tomorrow and runs till Wednesday.