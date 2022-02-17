Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Allen Lazard?

The Green Bay Packers are about to set off into one of the most unpredictable offseason in franchise history. Over the next month, general manager Brian Gutekunst must make some difficult decisions on who he wants back for a championship run in 2022. This will be especially tough as the team must simultaneously hack away almost $50 million off their salary cap. Green Bay will be deciding on guys scheduled to be on the roster next season and ones set to hit free agency.

One position that will be particularly interesting to watch is the wide receiver group. Right now, the Packers only have one wide receiver signed to be on the roster next season. Amari Rodgers is entering the second year of his rookie contract, providing cheap labor. Meanwhile, the biggest no-brainer for Green Bay’s wide receiver group is retaining Davante Adams. It looks like Adams will be franchise tagged if the two sides can’t come to terms on a new deal. Adams is coming off back-to-back first-team All-Pro seasons with more high-level years left in him. Thus, letting him walk is not much of an option.

One interesting choice could come between two pending free agents in wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard. In an ideal scenario, the Packers find a way to keep both. Valdes-Scantling and Lazard bring a unique skill set to the offense that is extremely useful even though their production doesn’t jump off the page.

As a fun exercise, we will weigh the team’s options and make a case for either Valdes-Scantling or Lazard to return next season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, Valdes-Scantling confirmed that Green Bay wants him back in 2022. A former fifth-round pick in 2018, Valdes-Scantling has emerged into a viable deep threat during his four years with the Packers. In 2020, he led the NFL with an average of 20.9 yards per catch and posted a career-high 690 receiving yards to go along with six touchdowns. Unfortunately, this past season wasn’t as productive after he missed six games, including a playoff game, with injuries.

Valdes-Scantling has battled consistency issues during his career, but there’s no denying that his speed changes the dynamic of Green Bay’s offense. His vertical speed has to be respected by opposing defenses, which opens up more opportunities for guys underneath. And with no other receiver having 4.3 speed, Valdes-Scantling is the only Packers pass-catcher who brings this to the table. Of course, Green Bay could go out and find another speedster in the draft, but that would be risky when they would know what they are getting in Valdes-Scantling. Not to mention, he has a good understanding of Matt LaFleur’s offense and has earned the trust of his MVP quarterback, assuming Aaron Rodgers will be back next season. Grasping the offense and earning the trust of Rodgers would be much harder for a rookie.

Allen Lazard

(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Every team needs a lunch-pail guy, and that guy is Lazard for the Packers. His teammates love his selfless playstyle, which often shows up through his run blocking. Lazard is one of the best blocking wide receivers in the NFL and honestly blocks better than a lot of tight ends. He also brings reliable hands and route-running to the table when not tasked with doing the dirty work. Last season, Lazard had his best year as a pro after posting career-highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Lazard may never be anything more than a role player, but that’s ok when your value has been maxed out by the right team. By all accounts, Lazard is a perfect fit in Green Bay. Like Valdes-Scantling, he brings something to the table no other receiver can. LaFleur loves his “goon” mentality, which is not easily found via the draft. It would be extremely difficult to find a receiver who is as willing of a blocker and can do it as proficiently as Lazard. Meanwhile, Lazard’s dependability as a receiver can not be dismissed.

If it’s one or the other, do the Packers prefer Valdes-Scantling’s speed or Lazard’s do-it-all mentality? That question could be answered very soon.

