Marqeta shares dive as first-quarter forecast comes up shy of expectations

Shares of payments-tech provider Marqeta Inc. MQ fell sharply after hours on Tuesday after the company forecast first-quarter sales growth that came in slightly below estimates. The company, whose technology helps facilitate online card payments across customers, apps and merchants, said it expected first-quarter sales growth of 26% to 28%. That compares with FactSet expectations for around 29%. Shares tumbled 18.5% after hours on Tuesday. The company has counted DoorDash Inc. DASH and Block Inc. SQ as customers. Fourth-quarter results were better than expected. The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of of $26.3…