Marlyne Barrett Signs New Pact On NBC Medical Drama – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Marlyne Barrett has signed a new, multi-year deal to remain on NBC’s Chicago Med.

Barrett, who is an original cast member, is about to begin her eighth season on the series. She plays Nurse Maggie Lockwood.

Last year, original cast members S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss and Brian Tee reupped their deals on the Chicago Fire spinoff from Dick Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. Barrett wasn’t part of those negotiations since her contract wasn’t set to expire until this year.

Before starring in the NBC drama, Barrett was known to audiences for her portrayal as Council President Nerese Campbell on The Wire. She was also Ian McShane’s attaché, Tomasina, on NBC’s Kings and played Felicia Marquand on FX’s Damages. She also appeared on John Ridley’s ABC series “American Crime.”

Her feature credits include Hitch and Quest. In addition, Barrett executive produced and starred in the Oscar-nominated short film Night Call. She made her directorial film debut in 2019 with her short film titled Haimerican, which she also wrote and produced.

Barrett, a Brooklyn-born Haitian-American whose first language is French, came from a family of medical professionals. She became a registered nurse but never practiced for real — only for fake on NBC!

She is repped by Gallant Management and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

Chicago Med, which is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, Nicole Rubio and Peter Jankowski, will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. this fall as a lead-in to Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.