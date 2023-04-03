Marlon Wayans posts moving tribute to dad following his death: ‘Baby boy loves you’

Marlon Wayans is honoring his father, Howell Wayans, and his legacy following the death of the Wayans family patriarch.

On April 1, the 50-year-old writer, actor and comedian announced his father, who was 86 according to The Hollywood Reporter, had died and penned a heartfelt tribute for him on Instagram.

He uploaded a picture of his dad giving him a kiss on the cheek as they both held up peace signs.

“Legend,” he began in the caption. “When i was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said ‘I wanted to be a man.’”

Marlon Wayans recalled being confused, wondering why his father did not want to become a lawyer, doctor or actor since “every boy becomes a man.”

The actor wrote that his father corrected him and explained what it means to be a man.

“My Dad said ‘A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.’ From that day on I wanted to be a MAN,” Marlon Wayans wrote.

He continued, “Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you.”

The “Air” actor said whenever he needs his dad he will look to his Bible for Howell Wayans’ love and support.

He also asked his father to pass a message to mom Elvira Alethia Wayans, who died in 2020.

“Tell her her babies miss her,” he said.

He then praised his parents for being his “two angels.”

“I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make…” he wrote at the end of the post.

His nephew Craig Wayans left an uplifting comment under his uncle’s post.

“We ain’t lose but god gained an angel…” he said. “He lead his life with the word of god.”

Marlon Wayans further celebrated his father in a second Instagram post. He shared a photo of the patriarch sitting next to a glass of red wine.

“My man 50 grand. Every time I sip a good wine I’ll think of you,” he wrote in the caption.

Howell and Elvira Wayans led the talented family and shared 10 children together: Marlon, Diedra, Shawn, Damon, Keenen Ivory, Dwayne, Kim, Elvira, Nadia, Vonnie and Devonne.

Craig Wayans, the son of producer Diedra Wayans, honored his grandfather on his Instagram page as well.

“He has a firm seat next to jehovah…” he said in a post on April 1.

In a second post, the actor and television producer added, “Love you pops! Jehovah just gained another strong soldier.”

In her Instagram tribute, Diedra Wayans said, “My Heart is Heavy. I thank God for allowing Us to have so many years of love, memories and great parents.”

She applauded her parents for never giving up on their children.

“Back together again. I can only imagine the joy y’all experienced seeing and holding each other again,” she added. “Miss y’all already. Until we meet again our love is for Infinity.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com