Marlon Wayans Gets Celebs To Face Their Fears In VR In ‘Oh Hell No!’ Series For Meta – The Hamden Journal

Some of Marlon Wayans’ celebrity friends will be challenged to face their biggest fears in VR in a new original series for Meta. Oh Hell No…with Marlon Wayans is set to premiere Wednesday, October 26.

Hosted by Wayans, the six-episode series, executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will debut will one episode weekly at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on Wayans’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Additionally, Meta Quest 2 users can view the series’ exclusive immersive VR experience on Meta Quest TV.

Using a Meta Quest 2 VR headset, celeb guests Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Bryce Hall, Nikki Bella & Brie Bella, Loren Gray, and Loni Love will confront their fears of phasmophobia (ghosts), galeophobia (ocean/sharks), aerophobia (flying), acrophobia (heights), claustrophobia (confined spaces), and zoophobia (animals).

“There’s nothing more fun than horror, pranking and scaring friends. This show has all the above,” said Wayans.

Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas serve as Executive Producers for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Marlon Wayans and Rick Alvarez also serve as Executive Producers. Rachel Weintraub serves as an Executive Producer and showrunner. David Goldman and Shantal Anderson serve as Co-Executive Producers.

Check out the trailer below.