Marlins’ Anthony Bass, Zach Pop headline trade with Blue Jays for shortstop prospect

Anthony Bass spent the past two seasons as a high-leverage reliever for the Miami Marlins. Zach Pop has been an up-and-coming reliever since the Marlins acquired him last offseason, as well.

Now, both are on their way to a contender.

The Marlins on Tuesday traded Bass and Pop to the Toronto Blue Jays for shortstop prospect Jordan Groshans, who is ranked as Toronto’s third-ranked prospect by Baseball America.

Bass, who has a $3 million club option for the 2023 season, has put together his best big-league season this year. He has a 1.41 ERA with 45 strikeouts against 10 walks over 44 2/3 innings in 45 relief appearances. The majority of those have been in the seventh or eighth inning this season.

Overall, Bass has a 2.80 ERA over 106 innings with 35 holds in two seasons with the Marlins after signing with the club ahead of the 2021 season.

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Zach Pop (56) walks to the dugout after finishing the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at LoanDepot Park on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Pop, 25 and a Brampton, Ontario native, has posted a career 3.98 ERA in 68 relief appearances since joining the Marlins ahead of the 2021 season.

Groshans was the Blue Jays’ first-round pick in 2018, selected 12th overall. He has a career .283/.362/.402 slash line in the minor leagues. He has spent the bulk of the season in Triple A, where he has hit .250 with a .644 OPS, eight doubles, one home run, 24 RBI and 30 runs scored in 67 games.

Groshans’ scouting report, per MLB Pipeline: “Once thought to be a potential plus power hitter, he didn’t show much pop with the Fisher Cats, despite hitting the ball in the air more often. Groshans doesn’t exhibit exciting exit velocities typically associated with above-average slugging ability, but the Blue Jays are hopeful that those can return as he becomes more accustomed to the upper levels. That said, the right-handed hitter still has good overall upside with the bat. He doesn’t have much of an issue making contact with velocity or breaking pitches, and his strikeout and walk rates indicate a player with strong strike-zone awareness.

“A taller shortstop at 6-foot-3, Groshans showcases decent mobility and the quality arm needed to stick on the left side of the dirt. He made 21 starts at third base, and those are likely to increase the closer he gets to Toronto. His ceiling as an above-average regular remains intact, and if he can start turning around more power, that could be bumped up a level in 2022.”

This story will be updated.