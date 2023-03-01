Markiplier Signs With UTA, Scripted Remake ‘The Edge of Sleep’ Podcast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Markiplier, otherwise known as Mark Fischbach, the creator who has over 60M followers across social media, has signed with UTA.

The agency has signed Markiplier and his newly formed global content company in all areas.

It will help him build his business across publishing, film, television, brand partnerships, digital and audio, identify new IP for film and TV, launch products and partner with emerging and established voices.

He was previously repped by WME.

The move comes as Markiplier and UTA prepare to take out a fully shot television series, based on his The Edge of Sleep podcast.

As The Hamden Journal revealed in 20201, Markiplier signed up to star in and exec produce a TV series based on his QCode podcast, created by Chozen writers Jake Emanuel and Willie Block. Analeight Tipton and Eve Harlow also star.

The thriller, which follows a night watchman who finishes his shift at work to discover that everyone in the world who went to sleep the previous night has died, has been fully shot and financed by New Regency and will be taken out by UTA later this spring to networks and streamers.

Elsewhere, Markiplier is the creator and star of YouTube series In Space with Markiplier, a first-person interactive narrative where viewers decided the plot, which was a follow-up to A Heist with Markiplier. He regularly gets over 200M views on his YouTube page.

His debut podcast was Distractible, from Wood Elf Media, and he hosts a weekly podcast with Tyler Scheid, Go! My Favorite Sports Team.

He is also the co-founder and creative director for the high-end clothing company, Cloak.

Markiplier continues to be represented by Daylight Media and Jansen Jacobson.