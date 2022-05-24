Markets: The Correction Is Not Over Yet

The recent selloff in the stock market could be the start of a reprieve, hedge fund experts and market strategists said.

The Dow rose by 618 points or 1.98% on Monday following Friday’s downturn that reached bear market territory. The S&P 500 also increased by 1.86% while the Nasdaq edged higher by 1.6%.

The slide in the stock market has brought down tech and biotech companies along with a cluster of retailers facing higher inflation and inventory levels as consumers have started to cut back on spending, including Target ( (TGT) – Get Target Corporation Report) and Walmart ( (WMT) – Get Walmart Inc. Report).