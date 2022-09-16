Markets Are Spooked by Inflation. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk See a Bigger Issue

It’s no secret that investors are worried about runaway prices for goods and services, with the stock market on track to post its worst weekly run since mid-June and also nearing its worst performance since the Covid-19 pandemic rolled across the U.S. more than two years ago.

This week’s consumer price index numbers showing inflation running at an astonishing 8.3% annual pace as of last month all but confirmed that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will likely continue on his war path of raising benchmark interest rates in a bid to stop consumers and businesses from borrowing and spending.