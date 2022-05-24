‘Markets are imploding’ because the Fed isn’t doing its job, says billionaire investor Bill Ackman

“‘How does this downward market spiral end? It ends when the Fed puts a line in the sand on inflation and says it will do “whatever it takes.”’”

— Bill Ackman, founder and CEO, Pershing Square Capital



That’s hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman sounding off on Twitter Tuesday, blaming a timid Federal Reserve for not doing enough to signal to investors that it’s committed to getting inflation under control. The Fed must pledge to do “whatever it takes” and follow it up with a series of aggressive rate increases, he argued.

Read the whole thread for the flavor. Ackman’s beef is that the Fed, despite raising rates by an outsize 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, earlier this month and signaling at least two more half-point hikes are in store at coming meetings, is set to remain well behind the curve.