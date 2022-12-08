Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock

by

When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. 

Changing his company’s name from Facebook (a brand name that was recognized globally) to Meta drove the point home. Social media on devices with screens represents the past. The future lies in virtual reality. 

He must have known also the path forward would be fraught with pitfalls, both technical and regulatory. 

Meta’s stock has suffered immensely since as investors seem less certain about the future of the company amid rising expenses and shrinking profits. 