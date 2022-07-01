Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

by

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms  (META) – Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, California. 

The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared. 

For months now, many economists have been anticipating a sharp downturn in the economy due to aggressive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and central banks around the world to combat record price increases everywhere. The Russian war in Ukraine has further exacerbated the supply chain problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.