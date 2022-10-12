Mark Wahlberg moved from L.A. to Nevada ‘to give my kids a better life’

Mark Wahlberg no longer calls Hollywood home. The Uncharted star revealed he recently “moved to Nevada” in order to give his family “a better life.” Wahlberg appeared on Tuesday’s The Talk where he was asked about balancing a business empire while being a present father and husband.

“That is the biggest challenge,” he replied. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home.”

The 51-year-old Boston native explained how he wants to build a “state-of-the-art studio” in Nevada “and make this Hollywood 2.0.” Wahlberg also said he hopes to create “a shoe factory and a factory for Municipal,” the Sport Utility Gear apparel company he co-founded.

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” Wahlberg continued. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, have four children. They have three kids at home: sons Michael and Brendan, ages 16 and 14, and 12-year-old daughter Grace Their eldest child, daughter Ella, is 19.

“So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s lot of opportunity here,” Wahlberg concluded. “I’m really excited about the future.”

In April, Wahlberg put his home in Los Angeles on the market for $87.5 million. His family compound is located in the ritzy Beverly Park neighborhood. The entrepreneur bought the six acre property for $8.25 million in 2009 and commissioned architect Richard Landry to build the house which boasts 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms.

