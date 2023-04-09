Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio red-hot to start season

Mar 20, 2023; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Mark Vientos (27) doubles against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. / Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s the latest on some of the Mets’ top prospects…

C Francisco Alvarez, MLB

With Omar Narvaez expected to be out for two months with a calf injury, Alvarez has been called up to the bigs. The team’s top prospect is scheduled to start behind the plate for the Mets on Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

Before being called up, Alvarez was slashing .250/.368/.688 with two homers and four RBI in four games with Triple-A Syracuse.

SS Ronny Mauricio, Triple-A Syracuse

Mauricio is off to a scorching start for the Syracuse Mets. In eight games this season, the switch-hitting shortstop is slashing .323/.344/.710 with three homers, seven RBI, and five runs scored in eight games.

He did go hitless in Saturday’s doubleheader against Rochester.

INF/OF Mark Vientos, Triple-A Syracuse

Vientos has been a force to be reckoned with for Syracuse, with a phenomenal slash line of .357/.455/.607 through eight games. He’s recorded two home runs and five RBI, as he continues to make a push to potentially be called up at some point this season.

C Kevin Parada, High-A Brooklyn

The Cyclones have only played two games this season, but Parada has gotten off to a good start. The Mets’ 2022 first-round pick and No. 3 prospect is slashing .375/.545/.750 with one homer and one RBI.

OF Alex Ramirez, High-A Brooklyn

Ramirez, the No. 4 prospect in the Mets’ system (per MLB Pipeline), hasn’t enjoyed the same early success as some of his fellow prospects. Through two games, Ramirez is hitting .091 with just one hit, a single, in 11 plate appearances.

SS Jett Williams, Single-A St. Lucie

Williams, the team’s No. 5 prospect, is still years away from reaching the big leagues. Through two games with the St. Lucie Mets, Williams is hitting just .100, but he does have a solo home run.