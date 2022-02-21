Mark Strahl says ‘mom’ was locked out of bank account for Freedom Convoy donation

A Canadian politician has come forward with claims that an ordinary “single mom” was locked out of her bank account after she legally donated $50 to the “Freedom Convoy” protesters.

Conservative MP Mark Strahl shared the story in a Sunday Twitter post, which, if true, would run counter to the government’s stated intent of only targeting leaders and active members of the truck convoy with financial sanctions.

“Briane is a single mom from Chilliwack working a minimum wage job. She gave $50 to the convoy when it was 100 percent legal. She hasn’t participated in any other way,” Strahl wrote.

“Her bank account has now been frozen. This is who [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau is actually targeting with his Emergency Act orders,” the lawmaker said.

Strahl said that he is withholding the full identity of the woman in order to protect her from online attacks.

A week ago, Trudeau invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act to quell the demonstrations by truck drivers and others at various border crossings and in Ottawa. By Monday, the border blockades and Ottawa protests had been cleared.

The prime minister and his deputy on Monday cast doubt on Strahl’s accusations, the Vancouver Sun reported.

When asked if normal people were being locked from their financial accounts over small donations to the protests, Trudeau reiterated that the emergency powers were aimed at addressing those with prominent roles in the demonstrations.

“If there are specific cases that Conservative ministers can bring forward to highlight where that is not the case, we would happily look at them and look to resolve them,” he said.

A week ago, Justin Trudeau invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act to quell the demonstrations by truck drivers. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland added that “Freedom Convoy” leaders, including those whose trucks were used in the blockade, were the targets of their measures.

“These measures were put in place to disrupt illegal activity in Canada,” Freeland said. “We were very clear last Monday that we would be following the money, that we would be using financial tools to disrupt illegal blockades and occupations.”

“The RCMP has given to the financial institutions names of leaders and organizers of the protests and of people whose trucks were part of occupations and blockades. That is the only information given, according to the RCMP, that the RCMP has given to financial institutions,” Freeland said, according to the Sun.