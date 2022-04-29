Mark-Paul Gosselaar Joins NBC Pilot ‘Found’ From Nkechi Okoro Carroll – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Mixed-ish) has been cast as a lead opposite Shanola Hampton in NBC pilot Found. The one-hour missing-persons drama, written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, hails from Berlanti Productions, Carroll’s Rock My Soul Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where Greg Berlanti and Carroll are under overall deals.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. In Found, public relations specialist Gabi Mosley (Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

Gosselaar will play Sir, a controversial figure in Gabi’s past.

Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce for Berlanti Productions, with David Madden also serving as EP on the pilot along with Carroll and Lindsay Dunn for Carroll’s Rock My Soul. Hampton also serves as a producer. Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Gosselaar most recently starred on the ABC comedy series Mixed-ish. His other previous television credits include Franklin & Bash, Commander In Chief, Steven Bochco’s Raising the Bar and NYPD Blue, and The Passage. Gosselaar made his television debut in the popular teen sitcom Saved By the Bell in 1989. He executive produces and reprises his character as a recurring guest star on the current revival for Peacock, which recently wrapped its second season. Gosselaar is repped by Verve, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.