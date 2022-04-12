Mark Jackson among candidates for Kings coaching job

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Kings search is expected to wide-ranging, including candidates with history of turning lottery teams into playoff teams. Among those expected to be considered: Kenny Atkinson, Steve Clifford, Mark Jackson, Mike Brown, Bucks assistants Charles Lee and Darvin Ham, more.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

Would love to see the Lakers hire Mark Jackson. Ideally before his next broadcast. – 1:30 AM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Alvin Gentry has been informed that he is no longer the interim head coach of the Sacramento Kings and the team will commence a comprehensive coaching search immediately, sources tell me and @Sam Amick. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 11, 2022

Coaching free agents Terry Stotts and Mike D’Antoni, alongside Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown and Nets coaching consultant Steve Clifford, are all frequently cited in league coaching circles as potential targets for Sacramento. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 9, 2022

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry knows his days in Sacramento could be numbered, but that is a conversation for another day. Gentry, who was appointed head coach when Luke Walton was fired in November, said he has yet to meet with general manager Monte McNair to discuss his future with the team and the possibility of returning next season. -via Sacramento Bee / April 1, 2022