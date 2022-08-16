Mark Hoffman To Step Down As CNBC Chairman, KC Sullivan To Return To Network As President – The Hamden Journal

Mark Hoffman announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down as the longtime head of CNBC in September.

KC Sullivan will return to the network to become president, starting on Sept. 12, NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde wrote in a memo.

“Over the last 17 years as President and then Chairman, Mark has overseen the steady continued growth of CNBC as the world’s #1 business and money news brand. No business news organization comes close to the reach and influence of CNBC, a true testament to Mark’s leadership,” Conde wrote. “Year after year, CNBC has consistently reached the most affluent and educated audience in television, and through its platforms in the United States and abroad, is now seen by more than 540 million consumers each month.”

Hoffman first joined CNBC in 1997, then became president of the business network in 2005 and chairman in 2015.

In 2020, Conde was tapped to lead a newly formed NBCU news group, with CNBC coming under his purview. Previously, Andrew Lack has overseen NBC News and MSNBC, and Hoffman had overseen CNBC.

Sullivan has most recently been president and managing director of NBCU Global Advertising and Partnerships based in London. He previously was president and managing director of CNBC International, chief financial officer of the news group, and CFO of CNBC.

Conde said that Hoffman has agreed to serve as a consultant “to ensure a smooth leadership transition.”

More to come.

Conde’s full memo is below: