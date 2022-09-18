Mark Cuban Shares the Best Parts of Being Rich

Billionaire Mark Cuban is known for a few things: his “Shark Tank” investments, his ownership of the Dallas Mavericks, and his ongoing thoughts on cryptocurrency.

However, his ever-so-humbly named Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company might be the thing that he’s best known for as of late. It’s easy to see why, too. Launched in January 2022 with co-founder Dr. Alexander Oshmyansky, the company’s concept was based on a single idea that aimed to disrupt the prescription drug industry.

“We started Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company because every American should have access to safe, affordable medicines. If you don’t have insurance or have a high deductible plan, you know that even the most basic medications can cost a fortune. Many people are spending crazy amounts of money each month just to stay healthy. No American should have to suffer or worse – because they can’t afford basic prescription medications,” the company’s website says.