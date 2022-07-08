Mark Cuban Caught in Bankruptcy of Crypto Lender Voyager

Mark Cuban is in trouble. 

The billionaire entrepreneur has been facing a torrent of criticism for several days linked to a partnership forged with a crypto firm. Indeed, Cuban, an evangelist of the crypto industry in which he has invested, had signed an agreement linking his NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks, to the crypto lender Voyager Digital last October.

The contract, signed on October 28, is for five years and has a mission to promote cryptocurrencies by making coins more accessible through educational and digital programs.