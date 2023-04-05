Mark Cuban blames Jalen Brunson’s father for failed contract negotiations last season

Mar 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson was the biggest addition for the Knicks this offseason, but his signing affected two franchises.

While Brunson has New York sitting pretty as the No. 5 seed and heading to the postseason, his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, are in a free fall and are dangerously close to missing the postseason completely including the Play-in Tournament.

Outspoken Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke to the media prior to his team’s game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and addressed a number of topics including Brunson and their failed negotiation last season.

Cuban said that the Mavericks “never had the opportunity” to re-sign Brunson before the trade deadline last season. After not negotiating a possible four-year, $55 million contract extension before the 2021-22 season, Brunson tested free agency and was met with a few suitors, including the Knicks.

“We’ve got to figure out if Dallas wants him. Not words,” Rick Brunson, Jalen’s fathers, told ESPN back in April of last year. “Ain’t no discount. So don’t put it on us. Don’t tell me you love me. Show me.”

New York, for their part, cleared cap space to go after a player of Brunson’s ability. They also hired Rick as an assistant coach in June 2022, prior to their eventual signing of Jalen.

Cuban also said on Wednesday that “things went south when the parents got involved,” in regards to the negotiations between the Mavericks and Brunson.

The Mavs did have Brunson’s Bird rights, so they could have offered him a five-year deal while other teams are limited to four-year offers. But Brunson eventually agreed to a four-year $104 million with New York.

The NBA rescinded the Knicks’ 2025 second-round pick for violating league rules on free agency discussions after an investigation was conducted.

Entering Wednesday, the Mavericks sit at 37-42 and are the No. 11 seed, a half game behind the final spot for the play-in.