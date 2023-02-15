Marjory Stoneman Douglas locked down day after 5th anniversary of massacre

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was placed on lockdown Wednesday after receiving a “suspicious phone call” one day after the fifth anniversary of the massacre that left 17 dead.

The school sent a notification to parents informing them that the school was under a “secure code” and that no one was permitted on the campus at that time, according to WPLG.

School officials also said that there was an additional police presence in the area.

“No immediate threat has been identified at this time, and students and staff are safe,” Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis told the news outlet. “The investigation continues.”

Authorities gave an all-clear notice about an hour after the suspicious call and began dismissing students, according to WSVN.





On Tuesday, the high school held a memorial on the fifth anniversary of the shooting that left 17 dead. REUTERS

Schools across Broward County honored the victims on Tuesday on the anniversary of the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting — one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history, WPLG reported.

Gunman Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Stoneman Douglas High School walked into the school with an AR-15 and began firing indiscriminately in the premeditated attack.

Fourteen students and three teachers were killed and another 17 were wounded.





Nikolas Cruz, 24, was sentenced to life in prison in November, narrowly escaping the death penalty.





Fourteen students and three teachers were killed in the shooting on Feb. 14, 2018. AP

In November, Cruz, now 24, escaped the death penalty and was instead sentenced to life in prison after a lone juror opted against the death penalty in favor of a life term, sparking outrage from the victims’ families.