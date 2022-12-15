Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Mafia-Themed Nickname For The GOP Backfires

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) this week referred to the various GOP factions that are meeting weekly to discuss strategy for when Republicans take control of the House of Representatives as “the five families.”

“The five families, you know the reference, the five families are parts of our conference, all the different parts,” the extremist congresswoman told former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on his “War Room” show.

“We are coming together and having discussions on how we are going to govern in the majority,” said Greene. “And it’s literally my favorite meeting of the week.”

Greene didn’t explicitly explain her “five families” reference, but it was more than likely an allusion to the mob.

Cutting to a break, Bannon appeared to suggest it wasn’t the best nickname.

“I hope that those meetings turn out better than the five families meetings in ’The Godfather,” he said. “They went to war.”

Critics on Twitter chimed in:

