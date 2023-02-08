Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to ‘highlight’ the Chinese spy balloon

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia at the State of the Union on February 7, 2023.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wore an ostentatious wool coat at the State of the Union.

The far-right congresswoman wore the coat to “highlight” the Chinese spy balloon, her office says.

The garment sells for $495 on Overland.com and “supports Peruvian artisans in earning fair wages.”

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wore an ostentatious wool coat with a massive fur trim to the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

According to her office, it was an effort to draw attention to a Chinese spy balloon that flew over the continental United States last week.

The far-right congresswoman “wore her outfit to highlight something President Biden refused to address in his speech, the white Chinese spy balloon,” spokesman Nick Dyer told The Hill, saying she bought it while campaigning for Rep. Harriet Hageman, who ran in a Republican primary against former Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming.

While Biden did not explicitly mention the balloon, he did allude to it, saying “if China’s threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.”

According to Overland.com, the coat — dubbed “The Regina” — costs $495 and is composed of 60% alpaca, 40% wool.

Greene, a self-described “Christian nationalist,” also supported Peruvian artisans with her purchase.

“This sustainable, heirloom-quality garment is part of a collection that supports Peruvian artisans in earning fair wages while preserving their ancestral heritage,” reads a description of the garment. “These skilled artists, many of whom are mothers, take pride in their creations and often work from their own home studios.”

