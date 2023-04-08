Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump against hiring Laura Loomer

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) warned former President Trump against hiring far-right activist Laura Loomer, calling her “mentally unstable” and a “documented liar.”

Greene tweeted on Friday that Loomer, a former congressional candidate who has repeatedly made anti-Muslim remarks, attacked her for supporting Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for House speaker and for not endorsing Loomer in her congressional campaign.

The fiery Republican’s remarks came after The New York Times reported that Trump is asking campaign aides to find a position for Loomer on his 2024 reelection campaign or with a super PAC supporting it.

Greene, a close ally of Trump, said Loomer “loves” Nick Fuentes, another far-right activist who has made racist and antisemitic comments.

Trump had dinner with Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in November at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, for which he received widespread backlash. Trump has said he was not aware of Fuentes’ views and did not know who he was.

“Never hire or do business with a liar. Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch. I’ll make sure he knows,” Greene said, indicating that she plans to talk to Trump about it.

Trump congratulated Loomer after she won the Republican primary for a House seat in Florida in 2020. Loomer eventually lost that election.

Loomer has called Islam a “cancer” and was temporarily banned from Twitter over anti-Muslim posts she made, including one about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

She said in response to the reports that Trump was considering hiring her that she would not discuss her private conversations with him.

