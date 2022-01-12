Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Second Amendment As Defense Against Democrats

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) spoke about a “national divorce” after suggesting that the Democratic Party constitutes a “tyrannical government” that Americans can resist via their right to bear arms.

“Democrats, they hate our Second Amendment. Because ultimately the truth is it’s our Second Amendment rights, our right to bear arms, that protects Americans and give us the ability to defend ourselves from a tyrannical government,” Greene said on Tuesday’s episode of “America First,” a right-wing podcast hosted Sebastian Gorka, a former adviser to President Donald Trump.

“And I hate to use this language, but Democrats, they’re exactly ― they’re doing exactly what our Founders talked about when they gave us these precious rights that we have.”

“No one wants violence, and I say all the time I am not a violent person,” Greene added. “I hope to never see a civil war in this country, and that’s why you hear me toss around ‘national divorce.’”

The extreme rhetoric was nothing new for the lawmaker, who was stripped of her committee assignments last year over her rhetoric about executing prominent Democrats and her embrace of harmful conspiracy theories.

While advocating against gun reform in 2019, she publicly harassed a survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting who has fought for stricter gun control after 17 adults and children were massacred in 2018.

Greene has expressed support for conspiracy theories that the Parkland massacre was a “false flag” operation to push for tighter gun laws.

She previously threw around the idea of a “national divorce” in a December tweet.

Her personal Twitter account has since been permanently suspended over her repeated violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

