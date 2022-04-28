Marjorie Taylor Greene Spews Head-Spinning Double Talk To Laura Ingraham

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s double talk on her “Marshall law” text found a friendly ear in Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

The far-right House member, who in a text brought up the possibility of Donald Trump imposing martial law to keep himself in power after the 2020 election, said on “The Ingraham Angle” that …

Well, her answers were so convoluted we’re not sure what she said.

“Those are reportedly my text messages,” the Georgia Republican told Ingraham. “I think if people read them for themselves, if those are my text message, they clearly say that I wasn’t calling for that. I actually said that’s something I don’t know about.”

Ingraham asked if she advocated for martial law. Greene again obfuscated, saying she didn’t remember doing so and questioned if the message was hers.

At a hearing earlier, she took a similar tack while being questioned about whether she supported martial law, saying she didn’t “recall.”

“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law.” the spelling-challenged Greene wrote to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 17, 2021.

“I don’t know on those things,” she added. “I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

The text was among many turned over by Meadows, and it was highlighted by CNN recently.

A group in Greene’s district has called for a judge to keep her off the ballot for reelection because the 14th Amendment bars insurrectionists from holding office.

