Marjorie Taylor Greene Sparks Anger With ‘Pure Bloods’ Tweet About Unvaccinated

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) personal account on Elon Musk’s Twitter was reinstated on Monday, some 11 months after it was permanently suspended for sharing COVID-19 misinformation.

The conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker on Tuesday responded to a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the retiring head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, that the “real danger” this winter “is in the people who have not been vaccinated” with this boast about being unvaccinated from the deadly disease:

Greene swiped at COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates in other tweets.

She then tweet-quoted a photo shared by Juanita Broaddrick, who has accused Bill Clinton of rape, which he denies. It featured a pie with the words “Unvaccinated and ready to talk politics” written on it.

Broaddrick herself was reinstated to Twitter this week. Her account was locked in April after she falsely claimed that COVID vaccines “alter DNA.”

“Come to my house Juanita!” Greene wrote. “We will call our gathering ’Pure Bloods and Politics.′ We’ll cook and discuss how we will ever survive another upcoming dark winter that Fauci has just announced.”

The “Pure Bloods” description of the unvaccinated stuck in many Twitter users’ craws:

