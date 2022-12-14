Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called ‘the 5 families’ is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy’s office, in an apparent mob reference

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attends a rally held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said a group of Republican is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy’s office.

The meeting is called “the five families,” she said, in an apparent mafia reference.

McCarthy, a strong contender for House Speaker, is planning a series of investigations next year.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says a group of Republicans called “the five families” meets every week to discuss strategy and policy in Kevin McCarthy’s office.

Greene made the mob reference while speaking on a Tuesday episode of conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon’s show, “The War Room.”

She claimed the Biden administration and House Democrats are “terrified” of Republican congressional leaders, now that the latter has taken the majority in the House.

“Because they’re hearing us talk, and they know we’re organizing,” she told Bannon.

“What we’ve been doing, and it’s really interesting, people are arguing, people are clashing, people are also starting to agree,” said Greene. “And there’s a meeting happening every week, and we meet in Kevin McCarthy’s office.”

“And it’s called the five families. And the five families, you know my reference, the five families are parts of our conference, all the different parts,” she continued. “And we are coming together and having discussions on how we are going to govern in the majority.”

The Five Families often refer to five major organized crime families in the Italian American mafia who were prominent in New York City in the 20th century.

Bannon joked that he hoped the Republicans’ “five families” meetings fare better than the ones in the 1972 mafia movie “The Godfather.”

“They went to war,” he said, as the show cut to a break.

Greene, a controversial figure in the GOP and a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, may soon see a resurgence in her political influence if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy puts her on his planned oversight committee.

She’s thrown in her support for McCarthy’s bid to be House Speaker, and is in turn expected to be handed a committee assignment in the next Congress. The House previously stripped Greene of her committee appointments on February 4, 2021, with her critics saying she promoted baseless conspiracy theories, racism, and violence against Democrats.

Greene said in November that she’s set to secure a spot on the oversight panel, which McCarthy wants to use to launch a litany of investigations into the Biden administration, China, the FBI, big tech, and other parties.

Representatives for Greene and McCarthy did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

