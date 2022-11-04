Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday vowed to nix American funding for Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion if the GOP retakes Congress in next week’s midterm elections.

“The only border they care about is Ukraine, not America’s southern border,” Greene claimed of Democrats at a rally in Iowa. “Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine. Our country comes first. They don’t care about our border or our people.”

Greene’s pledge was met with cheers from the audience.

Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) slammed Greene’s comment as being “exactly” what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants.

“If we’d had Republicans like this in the 1980s, we would have lost the Cold War,” she wrote on Twitter.

The GOP is currently split over whether to continue financially assisting Ukraine against the invasion, which Putin launched in February.

The U.S. has so far donated more than $67 billion to the Ukrainian cause.

But this week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) suggested U.S. pursestrings for the defense will be significantly tightened if his party wins back control of the two chambers.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy said. “They just won’t do it.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

