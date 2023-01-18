Marjorie Taylor Greene Lashes Out At Matt Gaetz After His Attempt To Make Nice

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) apparently hasn’t forgiven her one-time pal Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for going against her in the House speaker election.

Gaetz, who led the right-wing alliance that blocked Kevin McCarthy’s speakership for 14 rounds of voting, on Wednesday wrote a cheery message congratulating Greene on her committee assignments.

“Bravo,” Gaetz tweeted. “She’s going to do amazing work for the people on these key committees she has EARNED.”

Greene, who broke from her usual allies to support McCarthy’s speakership ― effectively guaranteeing her return to committee assignments she’d been stripped of in 2021 over violent and racist rhetoric ― threw it back in Gaetz’s face.

“Too bad we’re weeks behind after you spent a week only getting MTV from 5 to 1,” she tweeted back, referring to the “motion to vacate” rule change McCarthy agreed to secure the support of his Republican opponents. Under the new rule, only one member of Congress is needed to bring a motion to vacate, forcing a vote to remove the speaker.

“As the leading MAGA voice in Congress, I look forward to committees,” Greene added.

Gaetz followed up with another friendly tweet.

“Well, we got a few other things, but I’m thrilled the MTV is back to the pre-Pelosi standard,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! We, the People, will be in better hands with MTG holding the corrupt Biden Admin accountable via committee service. I’m so here for it.”

It didn’t appease Greene:

Greene is serving on the House Oversight Committee and Homeland Security Committee. She has also been publicly feuding with another lawmaker with whom she’s usually aligned, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), over the latter’s opposition to McCarthy.

