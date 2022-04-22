Marjorie Taylor Greene denied under oath that she didn’t want Congress to certify Biden’s election win, contradicting her previous baseless statements about election fraud

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene contradicted multiple statements she’s made on the 2020 election.

Under oath on Friday, she denied wanting Congress to vote against certifying Biden as the 2020 election winner.

On multiple previous occasions, Greene said Congress shouldn’t have recognized Biden’s victory.

Despite multiple previous statements to the contrary, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia testified under oath in court on Friday that she didn’t actually come out against Congress certifying President Joe Biden as the legitimate winner of the 2020 election.

Greene, who has pushed election conspiracy theories and was involved in the QAnon movement before denouncing it, was in court as the result of a civil complaint from registered voters in her district seeking to disqualify her from the ballot in November.

One of the notable exchanges from Greene’s testimony came when the opposing counsel asked if it was her “personal opinion” that Congress should have voted against certifying Biden as the winner.

“No, that’s not accurate,” Greene replied.

Just two days before the January 6 insurrection, though, Greene promised at a Trump rally that she would refuse to “certify fraudulent electoral college votes” for the incoming president.

In an earlier video, she also explicitly told her followers that there could not be a peaceful transfer of power because Biden “did not win this election.”

“You can’t allow it to just transfer power ‘peacefully’ like Joe Biden wants, and allow him to become our president. Because he did not win this election. It’s being stolen and the evidence is there,” Greene said.

Friday’s question left Greene some wiggle room by being focused on her personal opinion over a specific date range, but her answer contradicts what she had been saying publicly around the time of the elector certification vote that was interrupted by the deadly Capitol riot.

