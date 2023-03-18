Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns possible Donald Trump arrest

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned the possible arrest of Donald Trump next week, blasting a lengthy tirade to her 2 million Twitter followers Saturday and urging Republicans to take action should an indictment go forward.

“Biden’s DOJ is coordinating with the Democrat Manhattan DA to arrest Donald Trump, the top Republican Presidential candidate for 2024, and charge him with a fake outdated misdemeanor charge,” the Georgia Republican wrote.

The 76-year-old former president faces a possible indictment over a $130,000 hush money payment he allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he has denied.

“This is what they do in communists (sic) countries to destroy their political opponents! Republicans in Congress MUST subpoena these communists and END this!” Greene’s tweet continued.

“We have the power to do it and we also have the power to DEFUND their salaries and departments!”





“Biden’s DOJ is coordinating with the Democrat Manhattan DA to arrest Donald Trump,” Greene tweeted in a long tirade. AP





Donald Trump faces a possible indictment over a $130,000 hush payment he allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. AP

Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday that he expects to be arrested Tuesday in Manhattan. He again insisted that he has committed no crime and blasted the “ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE” in the post.

If he is indicted, Trump would be the first current or former president in US history to face criminal charges.

“There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Department and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his witch hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system,” a Trump spokesperson told The Post Saturday.





Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday that he expects to be arrested Tuesday in Manhattan. AP

Greene, a firebrand congresswoman was once an outlier in the House GOP conference over her past associations with white nationalists.

She was removed from all her committee assignments by House Democrats when they controlled the chamber.

She later became an instrumental part of the coalition which eventually elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as a speaker and has since become a powerful House insider.