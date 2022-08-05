Marjorie Taylor Greene cheered on Alex Jones after he was ordered to pay $4 million for defaming Sandy Hook parents

Alex Jones testifies at his defamation trial in Texas.Briana Sanchez/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene praised Alex Jones after his Sandy Hook defamation trial ended.

She is one of few MAGA influencers who showed support for Jones throughout the trial.

On Thursday, Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million over his bogus claims that the shooting was fake.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted praise for the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after his trial for defaming the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

The Georgia Republican, who, like Jones, has built a large following by pushing far-right conspiracy theories, singled out for praise a remark by Jones during his trial about the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

When questioned by a prosecuting attorney during the trial about his promotion of baseless, QAnon-style conspiracy theories about political elites running child-trafficking networks, Jones mentioned ties between Epstein and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Though former President Bill Clinton did associate with Epstein before Epstein’s 2008 conviction of procuring a child for prostitution, there is no evidence to substantiate claims that Clinton knew about or participated in Epstein’s crimes.

Greene said of Jones’ remark on Thursday: “I’m going to text my friend Alex Jones how much I, along with countless millions of people, are proud of him for that answer.”

Both Jones and Greene are ardent allies of former President Donald Trump, who also used to associate with Epstein.

Other far-right figures have been relatively silent about Jones’ trial.

On Thursday, Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to the Sandy Hook victim’s parents for repeating bogus claims that the mass shooting was a hoax.

During the trial, the parents described the threats and abuse they had received after Jones falsely and repeatedly claimed on his Infowars show that the 2012 shooting was faked as part of a government plot.

Jones has backed Greene since she launched her political career back in 2020, repeatedly hosting her on his show and lavishly praising her. In July, he suggested that she should run for president.

Like Jones, Greene has peddled conspiracy theories falsely claiming that mass shootings were hoaxes, and once confronted and harassed David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland high school mass shooting.

