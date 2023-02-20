Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ in US

Fresh off her own divorce, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Monday for a “national divorce.”

The controversial lawmaker said it was time to divide the country along political lines, arguing that the differences between Republican and Democratic-leaning states have become irreconcilable.

“We need a national divorce,” Greene said in a shocking President’s Day tweet.

“We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this,” added Greene, who was re-elected to the House last November. “From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s [sic] traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Greene, 48, later clarified amid a social media uproar that a “national divorce” doesn’t mean “civil war,” and argued that President Biden is the one leading the country “into WW3.”

“People are absolutely fed up and disgusted with left wing insanity and disaster America Last policies. National divorce is not civil war, but Biden and the neocons are leading us into WW3, while forcing corporate ESG and gender confusion on our kids. Enough!” Greene tweeted.





Greene claims that she was not calling for a civil war. Getty Images

She later tripled down in response to a tweet by President Biden about his surprise visit to Ukraine earlier Monday, saying: “Impeach Biden or give us a national divorce. We don’t pay taxes to fund foreign country’s [sic] wars who aren’t even NATO ally’s [sic]. We aren’t sending our sons & daughters to dies [sic] for foreign borders & foreign ‘democracy.’ America is BROKE. Criminals & Cartels reign. And you’re a fool.”

It’s unclear which side Greene’s home state of Georgia would better fit in with if a breakup were to happen. The Peach State went for Biden in the 2020 election and has two Democrats representing it in the Senate — however, Republicans control the governor’s mansion and the state legislature.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox blasted Greene over the tweet, calling her word choice “evil” and suggesting that the US could do with some “marriage counseling” instead.

“This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and — honestly — evil. We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart. We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival,” Cox wrote on Twitter.





Greene is currently vying to become Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate. AP

“Great idea,” National Review editor Rich Lowry reacted sarcastically to Greene. “So who gets control of the 1.3 million-strong U.S. military and the stockpile of 3,800 nuclear warheads?”

“If you don’t like our system of government, feel free to move. If you don’t like policy outcomes, work to change them,” tweeted pseudonymous conservative commentator AG Hamilton. “But members of Congress swear an oath to the Constitution and have no business publicly calling for the dissolution of the Union that Constitution governs.”

“You are a danger to the country and you only want to divide us,” fired back Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.). “You are literally calling for secession, which is pretty on brand for traitors like you.”

“The dangerous thing about this tweet is not that an individual member of Congress is this radical (there are always at least a few crank members of Congress), it’s that she speaks for a very real part of the right,” reacted New York Times columnist David French. “I hear that same sentiment all the time.”

Greene, tapped for spots on the House Oversight and Homeland Security committees by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) last month, was stripped of her committee assignments in 2021 after social media posts she made endorsing conspiracy theories resurfaced. She was also found to have liked a Facebook comment calling for the murder of then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The Georgia congresswoman’s husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in September after 27 years of marriage, she confirmed to The Post at the time.