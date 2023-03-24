Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for DA Alvin Bragg’s arrest for investigating Trump

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded on Wednesday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg be jailed for “prosecutorial misconduct” related to his investigation of former President Donald Trump.

“Now it’s time to arrest Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for prosecutorial misconduct after hiding hundreds of pages of exculpatory evidence!” Greene (R-Ga.) wrote in a tweet.

“Bragg is on the verge of indicting an innocent former President and top Presidential candidate against the opposing ruling party,” she added.

The 49-year-old Manhattan DA is investigating Trump’s role in a 2016 hush-money payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels for her to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen claims he arranged the payment just days before the 2016 presidential election, at Trump’s direction, and that he was reimbursed by the Trump Organization.





Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for DA Alvin Bragg’s arrest for his pursuit to prosecute former President Donald Trump. AFP via Getty Images





Bragg is seeking to indict Trump for his involvement in money paid in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence over the alleged 2006 affair. AP

It isn’t clear what “exculpatory evidence” Greene was referring to in her tweet, but one possibility is some 300 emails that Cohen’s former legal adviser Robert Costello claims potentially show Cohen lying.

Costello, a Trump loyalist who testified on Monday before the Manhattan grand jury convened by Bragg, says the district attorney has only allowed jurors to see six of those emails.

“If the grand jury gets to see the other 315 emails, he probably lied to us another 50 to 100 times … He’d say one thing in one email, and the opposite thing in another email … You have to see all the evidence. And I was pushing very hard for that. I told the grand jury, ‘You can’t believe Michael Cohen,’” Costello told New York radio host John Catsimatidis on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump with Stormy Daniels in mid-July 2006. Trump allegedly paid the porn star $130,000 for her silence about the affair. Getty Images

Greene’s call for Bragg’s imprisonment echoes a scathing tweet against the DA that Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) fired off on Tuesday.

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail,” Paul wrote.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) also accused Bragg of misconduct this week, writing to the Democratic Manhattan prosecutor on Monday and calling his plans to possibly charge Trump “an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.”

In her tweet, Greene added that “Bragg is breaking the law and trying to incite civil unrest with his Soros funded political war.”

“Hold him accountable!” she pleaded.